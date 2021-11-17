Royal Bank of Canada Sells 147,119 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

