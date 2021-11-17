Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,169,684 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,169,684 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

