Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 169,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,646,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,909 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Range Resources by 6,081.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

NYSE RRC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.