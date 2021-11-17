Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 94.5% in October

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

