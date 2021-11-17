Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 94.5% in October

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
