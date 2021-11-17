Royalty Pharma plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.37% of Royalty Pharma worth $2,082,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

