RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $60,015.18 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.59 million and approximately $330,994.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $60,015.18 or 0.99887838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001587 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

