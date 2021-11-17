Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.57 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

