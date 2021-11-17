Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -61.73. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

