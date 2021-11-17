Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $360.90

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $360.90 and last traded at $360.31, with a volume of 3731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.82.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

