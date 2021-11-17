salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,262 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

