salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.99. 114,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.12.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

