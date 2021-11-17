Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAL traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

