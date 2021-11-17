Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

SAR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

