Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) PT Raised to $57.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

