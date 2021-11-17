Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 931 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

