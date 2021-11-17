Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $768,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $93,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of TIGR opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.