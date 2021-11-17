Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $230,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

A stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

