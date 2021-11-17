Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.