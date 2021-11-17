Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45.

