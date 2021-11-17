SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 1.8%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 3,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get SBI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.