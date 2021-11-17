Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $165,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000.

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

