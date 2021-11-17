Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

