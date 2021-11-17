Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.22.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

