Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,288,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after buying an additional 594,646 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 141,311 shares worth $1,591,871. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

