Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $107,000 Position in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPW. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,035,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iPower alerts:

IPW opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.58. iPower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW).

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.