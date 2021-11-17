Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

