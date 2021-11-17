Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $709.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.