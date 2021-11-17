Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 289,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 91,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

