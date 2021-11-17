Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45.

