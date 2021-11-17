Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strid Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 26.4% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $118,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 221,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,577. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $113.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

