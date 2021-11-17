SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.41. 10,760,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,530. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

