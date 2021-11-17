Searle & CO. Makes New $329,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average of $272.65. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

