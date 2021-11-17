Searle & CO. Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $116,764,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

