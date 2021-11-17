Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Tops $167.54 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $167.54 million and $4.71 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00013545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,421,573 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

