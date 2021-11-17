SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEGXF. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

SEGRO stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

