Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

SRE opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

