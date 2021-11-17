SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $24.58

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $23.40. SEMrush shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,929 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 606,256 shares of company stock worth $14,680,254 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $530,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

