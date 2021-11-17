Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the October 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 2,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,586. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.