Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 13,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

