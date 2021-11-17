SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,994. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

