Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE SCL opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock has a market cap of C$336.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.82. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

