Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 110,950 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $32.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

