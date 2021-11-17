Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00221974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Shivom Profile

OMX is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.