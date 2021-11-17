Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Grows By 1,125.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $2.5298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

