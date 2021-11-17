Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Expands By 230.6%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BCCI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Baristas Coffee
