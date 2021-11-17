Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Expands By 230.6%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BCCI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

