Short Interest in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Declines By 97.1%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.10. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

