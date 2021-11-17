Short Interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Drops By 72.3%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 14th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BRG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 116,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,042. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.