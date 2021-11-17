Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 78.2%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 12,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $76.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $3.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

