Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Increases By 160.4%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the October 14th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

