Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Decreases By 75.8%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,467. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
CLP Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.