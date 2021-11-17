Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Decreases By 75.8%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,467. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.